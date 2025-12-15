Marex Group plc Invests $750,000 in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,129,000 after purchasing an additional 244,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Valero Energy stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

