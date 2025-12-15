Marex Group plc Buys Shares of 3,247 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 26.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.42 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

