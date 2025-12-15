Marex Group plc Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,453,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,715,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 262,817 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

