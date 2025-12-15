Marex Group plc Purchases Shares of 24,974 CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Marex Group plc acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.07% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,394,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,175,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 231,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 101,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $5,025,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,382.20. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,104,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

CECO stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

