Marex Group plc Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,047,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 378,659 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,499,651.48. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH opened at $32.18 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

