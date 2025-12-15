50,000 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Purchased by Marex Group plc

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amentum by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Amentum’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

