Marex Group plc Takes $1.32 Million Position in PrimeEnergy Corporation $PNRG

Marex Group plc acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.54% of PrimeEnergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNRG. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy by 62.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PrimeEnergy by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get PrimeEnergy alerts:

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $244,239.95. Following the sale, the director owned 115,763 shares in the company, valued at $22,003,073.41. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,536. 62.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PrimeEnergy Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $173.34 on Monday. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $126.40 and a 52-week high of $243.49. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded PrimeEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNRG

PrimeEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.