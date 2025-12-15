Marex Group plc Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Marex Group plc purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,570,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,066.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,726,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $425,608,000 after buying an additional 756,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $46,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. President Capital cut their price objective on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0%

PayPal stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

