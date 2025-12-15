State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,888 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 306,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $200,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $6,761,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 34.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 191,830 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,795,147.20. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,255,173 shares of company stock worth $30,812,798. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

