Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 211.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EA stock opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $204.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,231.75. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,469 shares of company stock valued at $26,466,829. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

