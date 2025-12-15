Marex Group plc Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Coupang by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Coupang by 3,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

