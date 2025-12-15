State of Wyoming Buys 42,447 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 181.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming owned 0.09% of NerdWallet worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In related news, insider Samuel Yount sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $255,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 358,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,180.64. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,895.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $715,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDS

NerdWallet Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $14.44 on Monday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.