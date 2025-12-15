State of Wyoming Buys 3,100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,379,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after acquiring an additional 581,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,391 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $222.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $234.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

