Marex Group plc Invests $1.26 Million in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.08% of NCR Voyix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 2,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 299.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.54. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.31.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

