Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 109.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,449 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $99,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 780,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 129,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

