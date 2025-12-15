Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 65,342 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,342 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ATI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 10.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ATI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,377. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $111.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

