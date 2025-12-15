Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 257,720 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,720 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,540,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 312,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,406,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $773,765.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,470.88. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $236,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 507,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,100. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,239 shares of company stock worth $2,165,304. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -263.68 and a beta of 0.46. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

