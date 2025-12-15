United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 194.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,589,000 after purchasing an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,571,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,406,000 after buying an additional 489,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,994,000 after acquiring an additional 90,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,798,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.84 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

