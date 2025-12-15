Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $203.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,926.58. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

