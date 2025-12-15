2,433 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,523,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $317,795,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $613.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $622.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

