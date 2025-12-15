Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $953,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,534 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $356.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.07 and its 200-day moving average is $357.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.58 and a 1 year high of $474.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group set a $487.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $366.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

