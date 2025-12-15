Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 41,274 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $775,704.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,648.50. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,686,763 shares of company stock valued at $475,858,262 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

