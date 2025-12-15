Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.17 Million in MNTN Inc. $MNTN

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.33% of MNTN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MNTN during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,432,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MNTN Stock Down 2.1%

MNTN stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76. MNTN Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNTN ( NYSE:MNTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MNTN from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded MNTN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 price target on MNTN in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MNTN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 192,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $2,592,369.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 254,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,250.12. The trade was a 43.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,775.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

