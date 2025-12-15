Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 76,327 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,327 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,475,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 236.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Affirm by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 126,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $573,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. This represents a 85.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

