Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,241 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $183.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 437.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

