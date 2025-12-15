Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $210.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 183,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,093 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.