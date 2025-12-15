Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 221.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth $998,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Nextpower by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nextpower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Nextpower by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,685 shares of company stock worth $8,638,254. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $86.75 on Monday. Nextpower Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nextpower from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

