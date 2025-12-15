Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.8333.
ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock.
Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4%
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.
Institutional Trading of Elevance Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 798.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 65.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $871,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
