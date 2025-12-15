Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Now – December 12th

First Solar, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, and Nextpower are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, install, finance, or provide equipment and services for the solar power industry—including panel and inverter makers, project developers, and installers. For investors they offer exposure to the growth of solar energy and decarbonization but carry industry-specific risks (policy changes, commodity prices, supply-chain constraints and rapid technology shifts) and can be more volatile than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

See Also