Head-To-Head Analysis: MetLife (NYSE:MET) vs. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetLife and Radian Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MetLife alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $70.99 billion 0.76 $4.43 billion $5.31 15.46 Radian Group $1.29 billion 3.77 $604.44 million $4.01 8.95

Volatility & Risk

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Radian Group. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MetLife has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MetLife and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 3 8 1 2.83 Radian Group 1 3 0 2 2.50

MetLife presently has a consensus target price of $94.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Radian Group has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than Radian Group.

Dividends

MetLife pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Radian Group pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MetLife has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Radian Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Radian Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 5.30% 21.00% 0.85% Radian Group 45.90% 13.29% 6.93%

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.