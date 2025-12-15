Brokerages Set Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $5.96

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.9643.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,524,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,461,612.40. The trade was a 5.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 433,307 shares of company stock worth $1,945,837 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Denny’s by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,521,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 855,192 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,949,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.20 on Monday. Denny’s has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

