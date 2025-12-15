Kestra Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Group $CI

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $274.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average of $293.90. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

