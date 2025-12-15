Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,917 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

