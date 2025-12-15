BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $115.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.0909.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.2%

BOK Financial stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.49 million for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $159,435.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,236.64. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $380,395. 60.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,808,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,334,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $123,231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 165,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,796,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

