MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) CTO Sells $39,480.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $39,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 399,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,551.92. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $161,880.00.

MAX stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $847.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.09 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 80.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $4,675,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 65.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

