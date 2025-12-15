The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.8%

Progressive stock opened at $234.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $256.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

