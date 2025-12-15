Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $16.15 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Simon Property Group by 740.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 156,448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,300,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

