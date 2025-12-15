Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 72,787 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,787 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,339.16. The trade was a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,676 shares of company stock worth $5,624,529. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NBIX opened at $152.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

