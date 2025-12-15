Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 63.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $69.27 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. W.R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRB

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.