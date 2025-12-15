Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,328,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,025,777,000 after buying an additional 2,090,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,380,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,626,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,036,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,214,000 after acquiring an additional 525,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,259. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock worth $3,077,360. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

