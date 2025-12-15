Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,664 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evolent Health by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 28.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:EVH opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,696.22. This trade represents a 20.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

View Our Latest Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.