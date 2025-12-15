Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,760,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,882,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,354,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,181,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,607,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,494 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,730,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 888,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.31. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $34,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

