Pitcairn Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1,025.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,623 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tapestry by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 351,793 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 499,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after buying an additional 490,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $125.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

