Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 24,748 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 288.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,656,000. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.60.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total value of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,593,197.36. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 332,727 shares of company stock worth $195,062,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $670.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.97 and its 200-day moving average is $502.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

