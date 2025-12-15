Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO by 306.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,683 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,020,000 after buying an additional 1,589,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,840,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in XPO by 854.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rothschild Redb upgraded XPO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

XPO stock opened at $149.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.32. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.03.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

