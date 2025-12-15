Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 13,433 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 188.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,908,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.3%

SPOT opened at $597.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

