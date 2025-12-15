Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 220,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Block Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE XYZ opened at $64.74 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.66.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $435,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,953,356. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.