Insider Selling: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Insider Sells $11,717.10 in Stock

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) insider Bradford Smith sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.57, for a total transaction of $11,717.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 455,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,869,093.13. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $478.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. BLVD Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

