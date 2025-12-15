Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,274 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

