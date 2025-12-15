LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX Holdings Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,371 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 4.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,884,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,048,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,865,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after buying an additional 150,511 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,419,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 2,306,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 38.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 585,739 shares during the period.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LX. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of LX opened at $3.26 on Monday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.